LILIN have launched their new Premier Partner Program. The CCTV manufacturer says it’s a way of showing appreciation to customers for their support. Pictured is Steve Liddiard, CEO LILIN UK. He says: “The Premier Partner Program is our way of giving something back. 2020 was a difficult year for us all and as the industry is beginning to recover now, we wanted to be able to offer our customers some additional benefits to say ‘thank-you’.”

Members of the Program are eligible for increased product warranties and extended advance replacement periods, besides extra project specification support and advance notice of new products with beta-testing opportunities.

For more on the Premier Partner Program, contact Jasmine Godfrey at [email protected] or ring 01908 443 660.

Visit www.LILIN.uk.