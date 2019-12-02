The new Wisenet Pentabrid video recorders from Hanwha Techwin are designed to extend the life of existing analogue based CCTV, whilst providing a migration to IP network based video surveillance.

Combinations of analogue or IP cameras up to 4K ultra high definition can be connected to the new Wisenet Pentabrid four, eight and 16 channel video recorders, with a software switch enabling users to convert any channel from analogue to IP, when required.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Although the benefits of an IP network based video surveillance solution are widely understood, analogue systems are still being specified and there are also countless legacy systems being retained because the end-user is not yet ready to migrate to IP. This may be because the network infrastructure is unable to support a video surveillance system or provide the necessary bandwidth, but if existing analogue systems are still meeting an end-user’s requirements, it may also be difficult for them to justify the investment in upgrading or installing a new network.

“In this respect, these new appliances, which are supported by the Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS) platform, represent a safe and future-proof investment in a recording solution. In addition to supporting all Wisenet IP cameras and Wisenet HD+ analogue cameras which are able to capture and transmit images and audio without any latency at distances up to 500m using standard coax, they will also help facilitate the transition to future generation of Wisenet products and, if required, support cameras from selected other manufacturers.”

The six new Pentabrid models which support a range of video analytics including audio, face, defocus, enter/exit and camera tampering detection, can be configured to trigger a variety of actions when an event occurs, such as automatically sending email alerts to specified staff or move a PTZ camera to a pre-set position. The model numbers of the Wisenet Pentabrid video recorders are:

– Wisenet HRX-420: six channels. Up to four channels can be used for analogue cameras. One internal SATA HDD.

– Wisenet HRX-421: six channels. Up to four channels can be used for analogue cameras. Two internal SATA HDDS.

– Wisenet HRX-820: ten channels. Up to eight channels can be used for analogue cameras. Two internal SATA HDDS.

– Wisenet HRX-821: ten channels. Up to eight channels can be used for analogue cameras. Four internal SATA HDDS.

– Wisenet HRX-1620: 18 channels. Up to 16 channels can be used for analogue cameras. Two internal SATA HDDS.

– Wisenet HRX-1621: 18 channels. Up to 16 channels can be used for analogue cameras. Eight internal SATA HDDS.

The maximum capacity of each hard disk drive is 6TB.