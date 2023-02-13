Nordics distributor

The IP video security product manufacturer LILIN has welcomed Exertis Security as their exclusive new distributor for the Nordic region. Exertis, as the stocking distributor, will now assume responsibility for sales and support in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

LILIN UK CEO for EMEA, Steve Liddiard, pictured, says: ‘We’re thrilled to have Exertis aboard, this is a fantastic partnership and a great opportunity for us to be able to provide our customers in the region with NDAA security solutions; with Exertis holding stock for ease of ordering and also providing local technical support.’

The companies add that Extertis’ sales and support teams have been trained by LILIN and are ready to assist in project specification and process orders.

Visit www.LILIN.tv.

More on LILIN UK in the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine.