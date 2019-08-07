The Manchester-based distributor Nimans is moving into CCTV. The firm has appointed a dedicated Director of Sales in security and AV (audio-visual). She’s Camilla Kirkham, pictured, who brings 29 years’ experience to the role. She joins from the specialist security distributor Norbain where she was Divisional Director of Sales.

She says: “For the majority of resellers CCTV should be a natural extension of their business and I’m looking forward to helping them take advantage of the huge market opportunities. We will be working with big name brands and lots of different technologies to inspire, excite and educate the reseller community, based on Nimans’ renowned industry pedigree.”

She points out how opportunities lie much beyond traditional security, with retail analytics one growing area of business. “Today’s CCTV cameras are much more than just catching criminals. It’s about improving and speeding up the shopping experience, developing marketing opportunities, enhancing health and safety and improving overall footfall through analytics. Combined with the latest AV technologies it’s a very powerful combination.

“I feel there is something really special about this company, its core values and its people. From the moment I walked through the door I was blown away. The whole ethos is about serving the customer and taking them on an enriched journey from start to finish. We keep our promises.

“The CCTV and AV markets are huge and most of our customers are already familiar with IP end points so moving into this area is a relatively pain free process. I can’t wait to get started.”

About the firm

Nimans is a Pendlebury-based distributor of comms equipment such as data and voice, headsets, and telephony, public address, and networking and infrastructure products. Visit https://www.nimans.net/.