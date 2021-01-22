Two new Wisenet cameras come with Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet7 chipset.

The four-channel PNM-9022V uses alpha blending technology to stitch the overlapping images captured by its four Full HD sensors into a 8.3-megapixel 209 degree image, so that an operator never loses sight of a person or vehicle moving across an area.

Superseding the Wisenet PNM-9020V, the PNM-9022V can also be used to capture 180 degree images, with operators able to use digital PTZ (pan, tilt and zoom) across two of the camera’s channels. The PNM-9022V’s four sensors, which come with 2.8mm fixed focal lenses, are able to capture high definition colour images when the lighting level is as low as 0.03 Lux.

Wisenet7 also features Hanwha Techwin proprietary ‘extreme’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which, performing at up to 120dB, uses new Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technologies to enable the camera to capture images from scenes of a mix of bright and dark areas.

Lens Distortion Correction (LDC) used by the PNM-9022V corrects the distortion created through the use of wide-angle lenses. This delivers images which more closely resemble what is seen through the human eye.

The PNM-9022V has a Hanwha Techwin proprietary device certificate issuing system, which embeds unique certificates into Wisenet7 products during the development phase and manufacturing process; for preventing hackers from tampering with its firmware.

Two Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slots enable up to 1TB of video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which might have been lost on the recorder side, can be retrieved from the camera when the network connection has been restored.

As for the install, the PNM-9022V has a hinged backplate to provide access for cable connection purposes. Installers fit the back plate, clip the camera in place and tighten two screws.

Other features:

– Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), which includes audio detection, defocus detection, directional detection, enter/exit, appear/disappear, motion detection, virtual line and camera tampering detection.

– Heatmap video analytics which provides business intelligence on customer density and buying behaviour.

– Support for WiseStream II complementary compression, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats.

– PoE+ which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.

– IP66, IK10 and NEMA4X rated for protection against water, dust and mechanical impact.

The PNM-9322VQP with four sensors and an integral PTZ camera, is designed to provide a solution for detecting and tracking objects over wide open areas.

The option of exchangeable 2 and 5-megapixel lens modules enables the camera’s sensors to work together to capture 360 degree images of up to 20-megapixel resolution. The device’s PTZ camera element can be configured to zoom in and track a moving object or move to a user defined pre-set position when the line crossing detection function of the multi-directional camera detects activity. It is also able to ‘hand-over’ to cameras covering adjacent areas for operators to continue to observe people or vehicles as they move out of its field of view.

With the Wisenet7 chipset, the NDAA compliant PNM-9322VQP supersedes the PNM-9320VQP, with audio support.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “These two new models perfectly complement our other existing two, three, four and five-channel multi-sensor cameras which collectively enable us to offer customers an affordable multi-directional camera solution for virtually any video surveillance project.

“All of these cameras will help users achieve a high return on investment (ROI) as they can perform the role of a greater number of standard HD cameras. In doing so, they provide significant savings on camera purchasing costs and with less cable, conduit, mounting hardware and network switches required, installation costs are reduced as well. With only a single IP connection, they also only require one VMS license.

“The value of these two new cameras being NDAA compliant and UL CAP certificated should also not be underestimated. System integrators will quite often find that both can be a key requirement when they are submitting tenders for projects involving end-users which operate multi-nationally.”

Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.