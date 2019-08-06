Johnson Controls has updated its Illustra Pro camera range with a new generation of Illustra Pro Mini-Domes. They come in 2, 3, 5 and 8 megapixel models and in a variety of lens options, and are the makers say for a range of deployments in medium and large-sized sites.

The products come with new Smart Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for images captured in varying lighting. By continuously analysing the scene, Smart WDR, without operator intervention, automatically adjusts tone mapping intensity and optimises the quality of images by enhancing darkened areas, without over-saturating brighter areas.

Setup times are also reduced with the addition of configuration profiles, such as Auto, LPR (licence plate recognition), Casino, Indoor, Outdoor, Shutter Priority and Iris Priority, where camera settings are automatically adjusted based on the environment, with a simple click of a button.

Ric Wilton, Director of Product Management for Illustra said: “The smart technology embedded in our latest generation of Illustra Pro cameras automates image tuning and ensures that what you see is always dynamically optimised, even in changing scenes and lighting conditions. We are aiming to reduce operator setup and management costs while always delivering a perfectly configured picture. Adding intelligent, automated capabilities to our solutions, is core to our product design and the illustra portfolio.”

The domes feature Illustra IntelliZip bandwidth management, failover redundancy, cybersecurity, and Video Intelligence Analytics. The new Mini-Domes also offer Wide Field of View and Narrow Field of View options, and are packaged in a bubble-free IP66 environmentally sealed and IK10 vandal-resistant housing, instead of a transparent dome cover usually fitted to domes. This negates the potential problem of IR diffused reflection and maximises image quality, regardless of the camera tilt angle.

The domes feature Video Intelligence Analytics, which means users can offload analytic streaming from network video recorders to the edge, saving time. Users can select from ten video analytics tools, including object detection, object abandoned/removed, crowd formation, dwell and perimeter protection, to set up real-time, user-customisable event alarms for incident response.

As part of Johnson Controls’ Cyber Solutions Product Security Program, the new domes also have safeguards against cyber attacks. With cyber-threat resilience in mind, the Mini-Domes feature ‘secure boot’ which prompts the installer to change the default password at the time of installation. Other controls include an enhanced security mode which forces the use of complex, non-default passwords and encrypted communications.