Mayflex, the cabling infrastructure, networking and electronic security products distributor, reports that it’s now actively distributing Hikvision products. This follows the initial announcement of their partnership, in December 2019. Mayflex says they will place a particular focus on the IP products.

Hikvision’s UK and Ireland operations are based out of Stockley Park near Heathrow and have regional sales offices and training academies, in Glasgow, Manchester and Doncaster. Pictured are staff of the two companies.

Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director says: “The business has been extensively preparing for this launch. Staff have received the necessary training, to enable the teams to continue to provide the sales and technical support on product choice and system design, that our customers have become accustomed to.”

Gary Harmer, Hikvision Sales Director UK & Ireland says: “As part of the Sonepar group of companies, with an established customer base installing and working with Converged IP Solutions, Mayflex provides Hikvision with access to many markets and new customers. We can support installers venturing into the security market, with our training academy which offers free courses that provide the necessary skills to successfully install and commission Hikvision security solutions.”

Tom Filce, Head of Security Sales at Mayflex adds: “The sales team are fired up and ready to go to market with this new addition to our already strong security product portfolio. I am looking forward to supporting our existing customers and onboarding a whole host of new clients from our security and infrastructure customer base. I am excited to see the new opportunities that the Hikvision range will provide us with.”

