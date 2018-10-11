IP camera certificates

Hikvision reports that its IP camera product series, DS-2CD3 and DS-2CD5, have gained the certificate of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (for short, Common Criteria or CC) with assurance type EAL2 augmented with ALC_FLR.2 (EAL2+).

Hikvision points to its commitment to customers on reliability and cybersecurity. As one of the most widely recognised international standards (ISO/IEC 15408) in information technology security, the Common Criteria certification is mainly applicable to evaluating security and reliability of information technology products or solutions, and covers the protection of private information. Government organizations or government agencies from 28 countries have participated in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), including in the United States the National Information Assurance Partnership, and the federal Department of Defense. Many enterprises also use CC as a requisite in procurement.

Dr Wang Bin, Chief Officer at Hikvision Network and Information Security Laboratory and Network Security Department, said: “Along with the transformation into a networked and intelligent era, security industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities, but also new challenges. Hikvision is always committed to developing quality, safe and innovative security products.”

The Hikvision products passed the evaluation performed by Common Criteria testing laboratory Brightsight.