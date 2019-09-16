Introducing New Wisenet Q Flateye IR Dome Cameras

5 megapixel models

The new Wisenet 5 megapixel Flateye IR dome cameras manufactured by Hanwha Techwin are designed for high humidity environments and for where condensation might occur because of temperature differences.

A key feature of the Wisenet QNE-8011R and QNE-8021R domes is that they each have a flat surface cover which is applied to the front of the lens, instead of the dome cover. This reduces IR diffused reflection which is caused by moisture and in the absence of a normal transparent dome cover, also removes the effect scratches can have on image clarity.

“These new H.265 models are intended to provide a robust and cost-effective solution for video surveillance projects where the end-user client wishes to capture high definition images in challenging environmental conditions, such as industrial or food processing plants,” said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe. “Installers will also benefit from having to spend less time on site as there is no need to initially remove and then mount a dome cap during the installation process.”

The Wisenet QNE-8011R is equipped with a 2.8mm fixed lens and the QNE-8021R has a 4.0mm fixed lens, whilst both have built-in IR functionality which ensures objects can be recognised at night up to a distance of 20 metres.

As is the case with all cameras in the Wisenet Q series, the new models are all true day/night (ICR) cameras and feature Lens Distortion Correction (LDC). They also benefit from enhanced Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which performs at up to 120dB to produce clear images from scenes containing a challenging mix of bright and dark areas that normally results in overexposed or underexposed images.

Intelligent Video Analytics

A new open platform chipset at the heart of the new domes provides the opportunity for some third party applications to run onboard the domes and enhanced Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), such as defocus and tampering detection, as well as directional, intrusion, motion and enter/exit detection, are provided as standard.

WiseStream II

Multiple streaming is supported with the choice of H.265, H.264 or MJPEG compression, whilst the new domes’ bandwidth friendly credentials are enhanced by WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression. As such, WiseStream II reduces the total cost of ownership of a video surveillance system by minimising the storage and bandwidth requirements of high definition cameras.

Other Key Features

Hallway View which provides a highly effective way to monitor narrow vertical areas such as shopping aisles and corridors. It enables cameras, which can generate images in the 9:16 and 3:4 aspect ratios, to work effectively in tall and narrow spaces, with the added bonus of minimising bandwidth and video storage requirements.

MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot allows up to 128GB of video or data to be stored at the edge.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) support which negates the need to install separate power supplies and cabling for each dome.

Compliant with ONVIF, the global standardisation initiative for IP-based physical security products which seeks to improve the interoperability of different manufacturers’ devices operating simultaneously as part of a single system.

End

About Hanwha Techwin

Hanwha Techwin is a subsidiary of Hanwha Corporation, a South Korean based company. Hanwha Techwin offers total security solution which encompass network and analogue cameras, recording solutions, video management software and compression technology. Hanwha Techwin has consolidated its leadership position in security solutions by building self-developed SoC chipsets, along with the optical, manufacturing and image-processing technology accumulated over 30 years. Hanwha Techwin is now preparing for the future by continuing to invest in AI technology and cyber security in order to provide intelligent and secure solutions to customers. Under its Wisenet brand, Hanwha Techwin will strive to deliver security solutions which customers can trust.

For more information about Hanwha Techwin, please visit our website: www.hanwha-security.eu

About Hanwha Group

Established in 1952, Hanwha Group is one of the largest business conglomerates based South Korea. It is the country’s 3rd largest exporter and is a “FORTUNE Global 500” company.

Hanwha Group is at the forefront of various industries including aerospace and defence, petrochemicals, solar energy, finance, construction, and retail. The Group’s footprint includes 60 affiliates in South Korea and 258 global networks worldwide including America, Europe, China and the emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Middle East.