CCTV

International Sales Manager

08th August 2018

Thinking Space Systems have appointed Tony Redden as International Sales Manager. Tony, pictured, joins the technical furniture and control room company as an experienced sales and business development Manager, with over 25 years’ experience within IT security and the telecoms market aross EMEA. Tony has held previous positions in the Middle East, UK and southern Africa, so is no stranger to international business.

Thinking Space Managing Director Wayne Palmer said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony to Thinking Space. His experience working internationally in the security market will be an asset to the company as we continue to grow international console sales.”

Contact Tony for advice on your control room furniture requirements at info@thinking-space.com.

Visit http://www.thinking-space.com/.


