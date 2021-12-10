The new IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station is designed as a plug-in for the cost and license-free IDIS Center video management software. This can enable a wider market, including smaller and mid-sized customers, the developers say, plan, design, configure, and use dynamic video walls. That can be for safety and security purposes, with central monitoring for single or multiple sites.

Integrating with IDIS’s line-up of network and analogue cameras and devices, as well as third-party products, the Video Wall Station uses a single server and network wall controller to manage up to 12 UHD monitors as standard. The station connects up to 4,096 cameras and lets operators monitor 64 panes at once, including dewarped 360-degree fisheye video. Users can customise their monitors to display the most critical video streams and event data to provide a real-time visual overview. Among features are more dynamic video search, play-back, and forensic export.

This solution combines remote configuration with batch firmware updates, role-based access management, audit trails, and device health monitoring. As the H.264 and H.265 dual codec are supported, users can retain their existing and third-party screens – avoiding waste and saving on budget – or for upgrades they can also choose from the IDIS range of consumption monitors designed for 24/7 surveillance operations.

The Video Wall Station also integrates with the enterprise-level IDIS Solution Suite VMS, so a user can expand or adapt the system as operational requirements change.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, said: “It’s more important than ever for organisations to enhance situational awareness while increasing efficiency. The addition of the IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station delivers the benefits of advanced and dynamic video wall monitoring without the need to design and build dedicated control rooms or incur the costs of traditional VMS recurring maintenance agreements or ongoing device connection fees.”

