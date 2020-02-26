IDIS is showing its latest in deep learning video analytics, at the ISC West exhibition. The annual show runs from March 18 to 20 in Las Vegas.

IDIS, at booth #18059, says that it has taken another step in neural networks developing what the firm describes as now one of most accurate AI engines available. Users can access a range of AI tools through the latest version of IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA), either as a service module with the IDIS Solution Suite VMS or via the AI in the Box appliance for smaller applications. The Korean manufacturer will be demonstrating the latest AI-driven metadata filtering, designed to make incident investigation faster and more effective.

The company says that IDLA makes control room operations more efficient by reducing false positive alarms and in turn supporting proactive decision making and prompting faster officer intervention during security and safety events. It can recognise incidents such as intrusion, loitering, and trespassing, all in real-time, and trigger notifications. In practice, this guides first responders to take the most appropriate action and reduces the chance of incidents being missed.

IDIS Instant Meta Filtering (IMF) now allows users to use metadata to speed incident investigations. Operators can do this not just through IDLA but also through the IDIS Center VMS via the deployment of new IDIS 6000 Series Edge VA (EVA) cameras. IDLA or EVA cameras record metadata even when an analytic rule is not applied. This allows operators to collate footage, with IDIS IMF scanning hours of recorded video from multiple streams, to identify relevant data. A user can search footage to track a person or vehicle, cutting through volumes of video data to reveal the movements and last-known locations of persons or vehicles of interest.

For example, using the Person Match tool the operator highlights the video image of a suspected perpetrator and within seconds IMF provides thumbnails of the person it identifies as being the suspect. The operator can then click the thumbnails to view the relevant video clips. This means less time spent staring at screens.

IDIS will also focus on vertical markets. For systems integrators there are now the firm says opportunities to help retailers grow combined online/in-store customer experiences and operational efficiency. IDIS will be showcasing its line-up of analytics appliances and specialty cameras which now includes new 12MP Panomorph and 5MP Compact Super Fisheyes, giving situational awareness of stores and logistics centres. A new, compact DC-C4212RX 2MP micro dome camera blends with the aesthetics of high-end locations such as jewellry stores and boutiques.

IDIS will also demonstrate the new reporting capabilities within its retail plug-and-play, VA in the Box analytics appliance. A store manager can compile and access business intelligence reports across branches, through a web browser.

In the education sector, IDIS says, its Solution Suite is a scalable VMS that works with a range of NVRs and cameras suitable for varied lighting and locations backed by warranty.

Keith Drummond, Senior Sales Director for IDIS America, pictured, says: “This year at ISC West we’re really making it easy for systems integrators and customers to take advantage of advanced deep learning AI with some practical tools. Protecting against network attacks through cameras and video infrastructure is no longer just a ‘nice to have’, it’s a ‘must have’. The threats to organisations are too great to ignore, and the consequences of failure are too damaging.”

To book a demonstration with the IDIS America team during ICS West, email [email protected]

For an IDIS ISC West preview video visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPxTaP1WNiM.