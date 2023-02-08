IDIS at ISC West 2023

At the ISC West show, running in Las Vegas from March 28 to 31, the IDIS booth will feature an immersive AI surveillance area. It will showcase a new range of edge AI cameras and AI boxes powered by the enterprise-class IDIS Solution Suite VMS (video management software), enabling monitoring, alongside investigation tools, including IDIS Person Match.

The booth will also feature end-to-end solution zones for applications, such as retail, logistics, and education. The retail zone will feature the new add-on DV-1304 AI Box for Retail, which comes with AI tools and an at-a-glance dashboard giving in-store and customer intelligence. Other NDAA-compliant retail innovations include a new pin-hole camera, for luxury retail; the new HDMI/VGA encoder, which can integrate point of sale (POS) systems for loss prevention and domain awareness.

For larger logistics and warehousing applications, IDIS will showcase its 12MP Super Fisheye camera, which can provide area coverage including up to four loading bays; mini PTZs; text-in functionality tools for goods tracking; new wireless forklift recording, and smartphones that can be used to provide a bodycam.

In the education sector, a new video intercom will allow users to manage doors using VoIP. For larger schools and campuses and perimeter security, IDIS 4K PTZs with auto-tracking and IR up to 350 meters deliver high-definition image capture in all lighting the makers add. They deliver HD (high definition) without the associated storage or bandwidth costs thanks to data-saving H.265 combined with IDIS Intelligent Codec. Also for campuses and school districts, the latest LPR (licence plat recognition) enables domain awareness and vehicle control, while IDIS Solution Suite now includes automated PA audio broadcasting in the event of a threat.

Visitors can also see demonstrations of the range of new NDAA-compliant cameras, NVRs, and network accessories, including the new HD eight-channel DP-DE2108 encoder to support multiple analogue camera brands. Attendees can see the cost-free IDIS Center or the enterprise-class IDIS Solution Suite VMS to support application size and site requirements.

Jason Burrows, Sales Director at IDIS America, pictured, said: “We’ll be showcasing a wide variety of technology innovations at this year’s ISC West, but there’s a common theme to all our new offerings. Our latest AI solutions are designed to solve real-world challenges faced by our customers, in the most practical and effective way, while living up to the IDIS promise of true long-term value.”