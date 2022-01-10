IDIS at Intersec Dubai

Video products from IDIS, including AI-enabled analytics and smart tools for managing covid risks, will be showcased at Intersec (Dubai, from 16-18 January) in partnership with NIT, an Ingram Micro company on stand S1-H16.

IDIS’ COVID solution (DV-2232) comes as a plug-and-play AI 32-channel appliance to support COVID-secure spaces, return to work, and vigilance against viral infection risks, the manufacturer says. With four video analytics tools it allows automation of social distancing monitoring, people counting and occupancy monitoring, crowd detection, and face mask wearing detection.

The company’s staff will be be on hand to present a range of cameras and NVRs that connect to a choice of VMS to design and deploy end-to-end solutions for to meet the security, safety, and operational requirements of banking, retail, transport, education, critical infrastructure, and government sector organisations.

The license-free IDIS Centre VMS, will be on show for small applications, that encompasses up to 1024 devices, while for large facilities and multiple sites IDIS Solutions Suite (ISS) VMS, with IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA), provides centralised monitoring operations. Users get multi-layered failover, video wall services and modules for federated architecture that allows them to manage an unlimited number of sites.

IDIS Deep Learning Analytics also includes object, intrusion, and loitering detection, IDIS Meta Filtering (IMF) and Person Match, which extracts a person’s characteristics from multiple video streams, to compile a timeline of events and last known locations. IMF and Person Match speed up investigations from hours to minutes with just a few clicks, and support faster incident response, the developers add.

Dennis Choi, General Manager, IDIS Middle East & Africa, pictured, says: “The IDIS team will be on hand throughout Intersec to showcase a comprehensive line up of network cameras, NVRs, and the benefits to be gained from adopting the latest iteration of our deep learning analytics. We’ll be also supporting partners to develop new project opportunities and capitalise on the long term value offered by IDIS end-to-end solutions.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.