IDIS are exhibiting at Intersec, Dubai on January 20 and 21, 2019, with a number of targeted technology innovations for end-users and integrators.

The company, which is the largest manufacturer of surveillance technology in South Korea, has reported double digit sales growth year-on-year since opening its Dubai office in 2015 and the last year has been its fastest growing yet. The Middle East is a particularly important market, says Harry Kwon, General Manager of IDIS Middle East and Africa. This is due to demand for greater operational efficiency and lower on-going costs with the need for compliance with more rigorous standards in jurisdictions across the region.

He says: “The sector has definitely moved up a gear over the last 18 months, both in how much users expect from their video systems and in what integrators are able to offer.”

IDIS has confirmed product releases for the show, with hands-on demonstrations for integrators and end-users on its stand S1-I28. The latest version of IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA) is video analytics that provides object detection and classification (for example people, cars, and bicycles), intrusion and loitering detection, and intelligent search—all adapted to fit a 16:9 ratio.

To deliver the IDIS deep learning to a wider range of customers IDIS will also introduce its DV-2116, AI in the Box at the show. The DV-2116 can handle up to 16 channels. AI in the Box eliminates the need to upgrade processing power, with no calibration required: users set the region of interest and sensitivity. The DV-2116 offers standard and advanced analytics through a licence fee.

A new camera range, the 4000 series, will also be showcased, offering domes and bullet cameras, all with IDIS Smart Failover protection against data loss, two way audio, alarm in and out and low light enhancement.

“The new 4000 series is attractively designed and very robust, giving more product choice for our customers,” says Mr Kwon.

Further extending the Compact Solution range, a new Fisheye 5MP camera, the DC-Y6513RX, provides the makers say the same coverage as three or four traditional dome cameras in most applications, without blind spots. The camera comes with Smart UX Controls, dual-side de-warping, built-in infra-red, wide dynamic range, and H.265 with IDIS Intelligent Codec video compression which delivers up to 90pc bandwidth savings it’s claimed.

IDIS will also demonstrate its new Edge VA series of cameras which perform key analytics on the dome and bullet cameras. Also new: a Panamorph lens option for the 12MP Super Fisheye, improving resolution on the outer edge of images; IDIS Dynamic Privacy Masking; ruggedised mobile NVRs for public transport and prisoner escorting; and IDIS Mobile that allows smartphones to record to IDIS Solutions Suite.

Mr Kwon adds: “Cyber-security and hacking continue to make headlines across the world. And customers are justifiably asking more questions when it comes to network security. At Intersec we expect visitors to be looking for a video partner they can rely on and one that has cost-effective AI solutions that can be applied to real world challenges in a way that delivers tangible benefits.”

“Since our first appearance at Intersec 2014, IDIS technology has grown to be recognised as a trusted, premium brand. We are working closely with customers across the region and, thanks to our partnerships with leading distributors, it’s easier than ever for integrators across the Middle East and Africa to deliver advanced video surveillance projects.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.