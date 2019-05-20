New cameras and deep learning analytics will be showcased by IDIS at IFSEC International, on stand IF1110. The 2019 show runs at Excel in London Docklands from Tuesday to Thursday, June 18 to 20.

The cameras to be unveiled include a 2 megapixel (MP) micro-dome (86pi x 58), that features infra-red (IR) illumination with a range of 15m and, with no cable whip (pigtail) to enable quicker installation, the manufacturer says. The 2MP micro-dome’s neat appearance makes it suitable the company says for locations where aesthetics are important, such as high-end retail stores and restaurants.

The IDIS LightMaster PTZ features a 36x optical zoom, an auto-iris and a hall sensor. An installer can choose between PoE and 24VAC power supplies. In operation, the camera benefits from auto-return positioning that ensures the positioning index is never lost, even if the camera has been forced to change angle.

A new range of 5MP IP cameras will cover demand from end-users for a wider range of high definition options. The range includes fixed- and motorised-focus domes for indoor and outdoor use and outdoor motorised bullets.

IDIS Deep Learning Analytics will also be on show, including: IDIS AI in the Box (DV-2116), IDLA-ready hardware, allowing analysis of up to 16 channels that comes with an embedded NVDIA GTX1060 GPU chipset; and IDIS Intelligent Search, which allows tracking by colour, object and number. A user can search for specific individuals within selected time and location parameters.

Visitors can also see the flagship plug-and-play offering DirectIP and IDIS’s video management software (VMS) including the cost-free IDIS Center and the IDIS Solution Suite. IDIS is also set to launch its latest privacy masking software, allowing video clips to be provided for evidential purposes in compliance with privacy laws, the developer adds.

IDIS will also be welcoming visitors to its annual Happy Hour Party from 3pm on day two of the show, June 19. Guests will get the chance to try out ‘lights out’ and ‘buzzer wire’ games that test agility, speed and accuracy highlighting the IDIS products. Players will be in with a chance to win one of two European mini-break holidays.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe says: “Once again IDIS will be at IFSEC showcasing the most innovative video technology. For end-users, we’ll be demonstrating how IDIS can lower the total cost of ownership and strengthen cybersecurity, and for installers, we’ll explain how to IDIS tech can improve profitability.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.