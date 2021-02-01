IDIS, the South Korean video security manufacturer, has acquired a controlling (44.84 per cent) stake in KT Powertel, the radio communications subsidiary of telecoms firm KT Corp.

IDIS says it’s for KT’s push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) communications products; and points to emerging safety and security systems encompassing a range of IoT devices.

KT Powertel has been developing LTE broadband wireless radio in Korea’s domestic market. IDIS says that the acquisition will now enable it to capitalise on this in South East Asia and expand its capabilities globally; and will boost its position in key markets such as critical infrastructure, and government and commerce. IDIS points also to its position as a provider of complete, end-to-end video.

IDIS’ Chief Executive Officer, Y.D. Kim, pictured, said: “In Korea’s highly competitive and advanced home market KT Powertel has been a mobile communications leader for over 35 years, with more subscribers nationally than any other provider, delivering consistently strong sales and profits.”

KT Powertel developed one the world’s first blind spot-free LTE radio services, Power Talk, and PoC communications products. PoC radios support instant group calling, messaging, GPS location tracking, and emergency notifications. This, with LTE cellular networks, provides the bandwidth necessary for video and data applications, IDIS says.

The firm points to estimates that the number of businesses using IoT technologies has risen from 13pc in 2014 to around 25pc today, with acceleration now expected. Growth will be driven by the introduction of new and more capable sensors, more computing power, and more reliable mobile connectivity. As sensors becomes more powerful and affordable, it will become easier to expand and adapt security systems with a growing toolkit of remote add-on devices, the firm adds.

Y.D. Kim added: “As we look forward, video solutions will need to be increasingly convenient for customers to use on the move, and they’ll need to be more flexible to install and extend with IoT and wireless technology. In all these specialisms, IDIS’s acquisition of KT Powertel will extend its expertise as it develops leading-edge solutions to increase security and safety in a range of applications.”

