The distributor CCTVdirect has released a new range of UNV Hybrid Recorders. The new range of recorders, pictured, is the first release as part of a series of new products on the shelves at the Leeds-based company.

These recorders are compatible across multiple formats, working with CVI/TVI/AHD/CVBS/IP cameras, so if you’re updating a system you’re covered with a UNV Hybrid XVR. Available now in four, eight and 16 channel models, the products offer audio and video over coax plus SMART analytics included with intrusion and line cross detection. Built with long-lasting components and a three-year warranty included, you’re covered with this reliable and versatile recorder. Keep an eye out for more product releases in the coming weeks!

Visit www.CCTVdirect.co.uk.