- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY
- Women in Security
HomeSecurity ProductsCCTVHikvision’s Training Academy is Moving to Online
Hikvision’s Training Academy is Moving to Online Training via Webex
Given the current situation, Hikvision are now offering free online training courses.
The registration process remains the same.
Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email from our team containing details on how to connect.