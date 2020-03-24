Font Size: A A A

CCTV

Hikvision’s Training Academy is Moving to Online

24th March 2020

Hikvision’s Training Academy is Moving to Online Training via Webex

Given the current situation, Hikvision are now offering free online training courses.

The registration process remains the same.

Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email from our team containing details on how to connect.

Register today!


