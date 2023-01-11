IDIS, the South Korean-made video manufacturer, has launched a new eight-channel DP-DE2108 HD encoder. This device digitises various brands of analogue camera signals to provide HD image quality.

It means, the developers add, that users can continue to support legacy cameras, use a mix-and-match analogue and IP approach, or manage phased upgrades to network surveillance.

The DP-DE2108 allows HD analogue, SD analogue, and HD-TVI cameras to be integrated into a DirectIP network system from IDIS, delivering video of up to 5MP when using an HD-TVI signal. The encoder features four audio inputs, quadruple streaming up to 30 images per second (ips) per channel, and supports OSC control over coaxial cabling.

The features offered provide many of the benefits of IP without the cost of a complete network conversion, the makers add. It enables a unified approach to managing analogue or IP cameras from either the license-free IDIS Center video management software (VMS); or IDIS Solution Suite (ISS).

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “The release of the DP-DE2108 reflects IDIS’s continued focus on real-world customer needs. Despite the market shift from analogue to network surveillance, we continue to see a steady demand for analogue. Customers want to retain coaxial cabling, particularly in locations like historic buildings, where there is a need to avoid the cost and disruption of civil works.”

As an option for phased migration, the product can ensure continued operation and uninterrupted surveillance with HD image quality, as system upgrade projects are rolled out, the company adds.

Visit www.idisglobal.com.