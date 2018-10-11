The North East-based CCTV design, supply and installation company Hadrian Technology, who were recently named amongst the UK’s top 100 high growth companies in a prestigious new Financial Times award, has a new engineer. Jamie Willumsen, a CCTV installer, with 11 years’ experience in the surveillance industry, has joined the Seaham-based company.

Previously, Jamie worked for SECOM Plc for two years as a Service Engineer, doing work around the UK.

Hadrian’s Business Development Manager Chris Stott said: “We have an extremely talented team at Hadrian Technology, who go above and beyond for each of our clients. Our success as a company, especially in the past year, is down to the fantastic team we have in place, which we will continue to invest in as we go from strength to strength.

“Jamie has been a great addition to the team and we are delighted with the work he has completed to date. He has played an instrumental role while carrying out work on our latest project at The Impeccable Pig, which is the latest venue to be added to Ramside Estate’s portfolio – an established client with Hadrian Technology.”

Pictured, Jamie said: “It’s great to join such a passionate and successful team who have worked really interesting sites over the years. I’ve found work on my first two projects with Sunderland City Council and The Impeccable Pig in Sedgefield really interesting and I’m eager to start work on future projects with Hadrian Technology.”