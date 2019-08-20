Measuring 99mm in diameter, the new 2 and 5 megapixel Wisenet Q mini domes by Hanwha Techwin are 40 per cent smaller than previous models, the manufacturer says. These new H.265 mini domes are in particular for use by retailers who require attractive-looking cameras on walls and ceilings in what could be confined spaces.

License-free people counting analytics, as well as defocus, motion and tampering detection are built into all four new models as standard. A new open platform chipset also lets third party applications run on the domes. The people counting built into the new Wisenet Q mini domes can allow retailers to monitor store efficiency in terms of the relationship of footfall data with actual sales. Retailers can also use the captured data to measure the impact of on-line promotions and other marketing on the number of people who enter their stores; and make best use of human resources to manage the peaks and troughs of customer flow at checkouts.

The new mini domes have been integrated with Retail Insight, a shortly to be launched business intelligence solution which users will be able to purchase separately and which uses people counting, queue management and heat mapping applications to provide Statistical Analytics via centralised dashboard software. Accessed from anywhere on the network, Retail Insight will consolidate data captured by up to 500 cameras and present it on a dashboard to enable business managers to see customer related activity.

All four new models are true day/night (ICR) cameras which feature Lens Distortion Correction (LDC) and true Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) which performs at up to 120dB to produce images from scenes containing a mix of bright and dark areas which normally results in overexposed or under-exposed images.

The mini domes support multiple streaming with the choice of H.265, H.264 or MJPEG compression. WiseStream II is a compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression, according to movement in the image. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 99 per cent it is claimed compared to H.264 when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression. As such, WiseStream II reduces the total cost of ownership of a video surveillance system by minimising the storage and bandwidth requirements of high definition cameras.maker say

‘Hallway View’ provides a way to monitor narrow vertical areas such as shopping aisles and corridors. It enables cameras which can generate images in the 9:16 and 3:4 aspect ratios to work effectively in tall and narrow spaces, with the added bonus of minimising bandwidth and video storage requirements. A MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC memory slot allows up to 128GB of video or data to be stored at the edge. Power over Ethernet (PoE) support negates the need to install separate power supplies and cabling for each dome. The Wisenet QND-8011 and QND-8021 have an HDMI video output which enables images captured by the mini domes to be displayed on a public view monitor.

The four Wisenet ONVIF-compliant new mini domes are:

– QND-6011 2MP mini dome with fixed 2.8mm lens with max. F2.0, pictured;

– QND-6021 2MP mini dome with fixed 4.0mm lens with max. F1.6;

– QND-8011 5MP mini dome with fixed 2.8mm lens with max. F2.0 and HDMI output; and

– QND-8021 5MP mini dome with fixed 4.0mm lens with max. F1.6 and HDMI output.

Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.