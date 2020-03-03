The security firm Quality Essential Distribution (QED) hopes to double staff and turnover after mentoring from Boost, Lancashire Business Growth Hub.

Through Boost’s Growth Mentoring, QED’s newly promoted operations manager Hannah Whittle learned how to delegate and manage the operational side of the business.

Hannah, pictured, said: “The mentoring experience was very constructive. It was great to receive a third-party perspective on the business and my role within it. My mentor Julie has been such an inspiration for me. It’s been invaluable to have someone like her to talk to, as she is another successful woman in business who I can look up to.”

Set up in 1997, South Ribble-based QED distributes security products to the commercial sector and offers security surveillance product support. After significant growth and a need to streamline processes, QED’s product development director, Matt Philp, promoted Hannah to ops manager to develop and manage the KPIs for the firm’s key business functions. She was previously PA.

Matt heard about Boost after meeting an adviser from Orvia at a networking event. After attending a Boost business review meeting, he put Hannah forward for the ‘Growth Mentoring’.

As background; Boost is led by the Lancashire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) and Lancashire County Council and supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Hannah was matched with mentor Julie Brotherton, who specialises in leadership, people development and team building. Hannah was tasked with reviewing the distributor’s processes to improve productivity and make the firm more profitable.

As a line manager, Hannah initially found it difficult to manage colleagues that she had previously worked alongside. Mentoring helped Hannah to overcome these hurdles and grow into a position of leadership.

Julie said: “Hannah had worked as a PA to the directors at QED for many years. She now oversees many departments including, purchasing, warehouse, sales administration and order processing. Although very capable of carrying out her new role, she just lacked the experience to manage people.”

Julie worked alongside Hannah to build her confidence and develop her leadership skills. They also worked on how to motivate and encourage people and build a sense of accountability within their roles.

“It was fantastic to see Hannah’s confidence grow over the mentoring sessions. I am sure she will continue to be an asset to QED.”

Hannah’s line director Matt Philp added: “After the first two mentoring sessions, I noticed a significant change in Hannah, and how she was managing the team in her new role. Putting her forward to receive the mentoring has certainly proven to be beneficial for Hannah but for QED too.”

Hannah is now introducing new systems and procedures. She has also increased communication between departments. She said: “Julie’s input was unbiased and objective, she was practically ‘stepping into the role’ for me. It gave me great confidence.”

QED reports a growth in enquiries, leading to an increase in sales. Hannah has recently recruited two people in sales order processing and sales administration. The firm is also seeking to more office and storage space.

Ann Lancaster, operations manager at Orvia said: “It’s great to see that after meeting Matt at a networking meeting that QED decided to join the Growth Mentoring programme. Hannah has found the mentoring experience with Julie so valuable. It has helped her to greatly improve confidence and to the growth of the company.”

