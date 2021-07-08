Gordon McLanaghan award open

The public space CCTV consultancy Global MSC Security is accepting entries for the 2021 Gordon McLanaghan Award for Security Innovation. Now in its seventh year, the deadline for entries is Friday, August 27.

The annual award is presented to an individual, team or organisation, in recognition of creativity and innovation demonstrated in overcoming a specific security-related challenge. The free-to-enter award is managed by Global MSC and judged by an independent panel of UK security practitioners. A winner receives £1,000 and a piece of Bristol Blue Glass. This year, the judges will be looking for compelling evidence of innovation that has made a big impact, be it on a department, a company, or a community; whether because they have overcome processes or setbacks, or gone the proverbial extra mile under their own steam despite a lack of resources or budget, or brought in a more efficient method of working. Previous winners are:

· 2019 – Dyfed Powys Police, for their re-introduction of CCTV on-street to some 24 small towns (pictured, Welshpool)

· 2018 – Cornwall Fire and Rescue

· 2017 – Cumbria Constabulary

· 2016 – Gloucester City Council

· 2015 – Jim Guiton, Dacorum Borough Council

· 2014 – Safer Communities Glasgow

No award was presented in 2020 due to the covid pandemic

MD Global MSC Security, Derek Maltby, says: “The Gordon McLanaghan Award is for Security Innovation is for anyone that has successfully demonstrated ingenuity, creativity and innovation, in going the extra mile to overcome a security-related challenge.” Maltby adds: “The awards are open to all, however, we would like to see more entries that showcase the accomplishments of individual security practitioners, working at all levels of the industry.”

The winner will be named at a charity dinner during the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021, on the evening of Monday, October 18, at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol city centre. It’s presented in memory of Gordon McLanaghan, who headed the Bristol City Council CCTV and Emergency Control Centre, who died in 2014. For more about the award and details of how to enter visit the Global MSC website. You cannot nominate yourself.