John Lewis of JLA Connect is the winner of the 2021 Gordon McLanaghan Award for Security Innovation. John was presented with a piece of Bristol Blue glassware and a cheque for £1,000, at a gala charity dinner during the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021 in Bristol. The event raised more than £3,500 for the charity Meningitis Now.

As JLA Connect, John Lewis has been helping customers to deploy security technology for more than 25 years.

Managing Director of Global MSC Security, Derek Maltby, says: “The standing ovation John received when collecting his award is fitting tribute to the commitment and service that he has given to the security industry. John knows exactly who should be talking to whom and they listen and trust him. John has the ability to create lasting relationships between people, technology manufacturers, integrators and end-user organisations.

“This is only the second time the Gordon McLanaghan Award has been presented to an individual, and John is the worthiest of recipients, going above and beyond to put the needs of others first. He is always ready to offer guidance and support.”

John Lewis, pictured left, says: “Honesty and integrity plays a big part in all that I do and the assistance I offer. Being truly independent, I am in a privileged position, free from partisan restraints, to bring together people who possess the knowledge, expertise and ability to solve an organisations security challenges.”

About the Gordon McLanaghan Award

It’s presented annuallyon the eve of the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition. It is named in memory of Gordon McLanaghan, who managed the Bristol City Council CCTV and Emergency Control Centre, who died in 2014. Each year, the judges look for evidence of innovation that has made a big impact, be it on a department, a company, or a community. Past winners are:

· 2019 – Dyfed Powys Police

· 2018 – Cornwall Fire and Rescue

· 2017 – Cumbria Constabulary

· 2016 – Gloucester City Council

· 2015 – Jim Guiton, Dacorum Borough Council

· 2014 – Safer Communities Glasgow

No award was presented in 2020 due to the pandemic.