Hanwha Techwin has added to its Wisenet P series three four-channel multi-sensor cameras. They’re designed to detect and track objects over wide open areas, as a choice for outdoor applications. The 8MP Wisenet PNM-9084QZ, pictured, features motorised varifocal lenses for precise control of focal length, angle of view and zoom of each of its sensors, as do the 8MP PNM-9084RQZ and 5MP PNM-9085RQZ, which are also equipped with built-in smart IR illumination for each sensor. This illuminates objects at a distance of up to 30m by focusing the beam in line with zoom.

All three new H.265 cameras come with motorised PTRZ gimbals which reduce on site times as they enable installation engineers to remotely pan, tilt, rotate and zoom the lens’ positions, to set the camera’s field of view.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “These new models, which enable operators to choose from a broad range of customisable angles and zoom settings per sensor, offer cost savings for both system integrators and end users. This is because multi-sensor cameras use less cable, conduit and mounting hardware compared to what would normally be required to enable up to four separate cameras to do the same job. They also need fewer VMS licenses as only a single IP connection is required.”

The products feature Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), which performs at up to 120dB to produce images in scenes that at the same time contain very bright and very dark areas. As a true day/night camera the products come with a removable infrared cut filter (ICR). Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) reduces motion blur caused by wind or vibration and ensures the capture of sharp, stable images. The cameras support H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression, as well as WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology for Wisenet cameras. The Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), including Tampering, Loitering, Directional Detection, Defocus Detection, Fog Detection, Virtual Line, Enter/Exit, Appear/Disappear, Audio Detection, Face Detection and Motion Detection.

An audio analytics feature recognises critical sounds such as raised voices, screams, broken glass, gunshots and explosions, and generates an alert to enable security personnel to quickly react to any incidents.

The model numbers of the new Wisenet multi-sensor cameras are:

– PNM-9084QZ: 2MP x 4 channels with 3~6mm motorised-varifocal lenses.

– PNM-9084RQZ: 2MP x 4 channels with 3.2~10mm motorised-varifocal lenses. Built-in smart infra-red (IR) illumination.

– PNM-9085RQZ: 5MP x 4 channels with 4.13~9.4mm motorised-varifocal lenses. Built-in smart IR illumination.

