New from the manufacturer Pelco, Inc is the Sarix Professional (Pro) Series 3 Fixed IP cameras. Offered in minidome, bullet (pictured), box, and wedge configurations, these IP cameras allow for deployment across a range of indoor and outdoor applications, the makers say, including low light and wide dynamic range capabilities with options of 1MP, 2MP, 3MP, and 5MP resolutions.

Sarix Pro 3 cameras are the firm says for commercial, government, healthcare, and education uses. Kevin Saldanha, Principal Product Manager, said: “The Sarix Pro 3 IP Camera Series solves real security video challenges in a broad range of industries by providing more security detail in challenging scenes with excellent low light and wide dynamic range performance. In healthcare and education verticals, where vandalism and bi-directional audio communication is required, this camera series has models with IK10 vandal resistance and built-in microphones that can meet those requirements seamlessly. For Commercial industry-related needs that require several hundreds to thousands of high-resolution cameras with 24/7 monitoring on a limited budget, the Sarix Pro 3 Series delivers cost-savings with less bandwidth and storage requirements supported by h.265 video encoding and Pelco Smart Compression.”

The Sarix Pro 3 series features:

Detail in low light with up to 120dB True Wide Dynamic Range, to bring out detail in both very bright and dark areas for use in places with dark and light areas in one scene, such as entrances.

Adaptive IR Illumination (up to 50m for dome cameras and up to 80m for bullet cameras). The adaptive IR Illuminator avoids over-exposure that can hinder detection as objects approach the camera. One camera can provide wide, yet detailed coverage with resolutions up to 5MP at 30 frames per second (FPS) according to the developers. This level of clarity allows customers to view number plate numbers and faces. To capture fast moving objects in traffic, casinos, banking, and commercial uses, the 5MP camera models can stream 60 FPS for up to 4MP resolution. The products use the h.265 video compression standard, and Pelco Smart Compression. All three independent streams (H.265/H.264/MJEPG) are configurable with video encoding, resolution, and frame rate.

The series offers bi-directional audio with audio line-in and line-out. A microphone is also included in the indoor dome. The products come with IK10, IP66, and IP67 ratings and a wide operating temperature. The cameras’ housings are built using metal construction and select camera models are it’s claimed suitable for areas prone to tampering and vandalism, such as prisons, hospitals, and schools. IP66 and IP67-rated models are available for water and dust protection, while environmental models can operate in extreme temperatures (between minus 40 degrees to 60°C).

An installation is with a single-wire PoE connection; 24VAC and 12VDC power options are also available for install. These cameras work with VideoXpert on H.264/H.265 and with Endura and Digital Sentry along with VxToolbox. They are also ONVIF Profile S, G, Q, and T compliant and work with third-party video management systems that conform to these ONVIF Profiles.

Dome and bullet models ship in August, box cameras ship in September, and wedge models ship in October. Visit: https://www.pelco.com/fixed-ip-sarix-professional-series.