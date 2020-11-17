Hikvision has launched a new five-year warranty on what it terms its premium project products in the UK and Ireland; such as DeepinView and Ultra Series cameras, DeepinMind and Ultra Series network video recorders (NVRs); and thermal products (not including temperature screening products) from January 1. Click here for a full list of relevant products.

Most of the company’s products come with a standard three-year warranty, but Hikvision says that it recognises the value of extra support to help customers with managing projects and costs. Relevant products shipped from the manufacturer to the original purchaser from January 1 will automatically have a guarantee of five years in total, subject to terms and conditions. This extended warranty also applies to purchases of these products going forward. The IoT and video surveillance product company asks customers to contact their supplier to check if products are eligible for this extended warranty.

Gary Harmer, Hikvision UK & Ireland Sales Director, pictured, said: “At Hikvision we have a proactive Product Quality Life Cycle to ensure our products are fit-for-purpose and reliable. In providing the extended five-year warranty period we are providing our customers with the assurance of quality and reliability, delivering peace of mind and a stronger partnership as a result.”

Visit www.hikvision.com/uk/.