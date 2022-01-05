Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing at Hanwha Techwin Europe, pictured, previews five video surveillance trends for 2022, with a focus on technologies: AI, edge-computing, the cloud.

The security industry cannot look ahead to 2022 without first acknowledging the significance of 2021: a year that changed every aspect of our daily lives, including how we socialise, work, communicate and collaborate. As the world started to emerge from an unprecedented global pandemic, organisations in every industry re-evaluated every aspect of their business, from how they interact with their customers to how they manage their workforces, and how they go to market.

This new landscape has also created new types of security challenges. Employees, customers and partners increasingly are working from remote locations, sharing and collaborating through disparate online networks, which may leave data vulnerable to theft. And, as sites are monitored remotely, new public health and safety guidelines are governing how businesses operate.

Here’s a preview of these trends and an assessment of how they will impact our industry in 2022:

1. AI edge computing / analytics: the proliferation of data and analytics is driving business decisions

Surveillance and security solutions are increasingly incorporating on-board analytics to deliver data that can drive intelligent protection and monitoring. The role of on-board analytics will continue to expand significantly in 2022 and beyond, as customers combine edge computing and AI to achieve enhanced monitoring and search efficiency.

One industry report predicts that the total global edge computing infrastructure will be worth more than $800 billion by 2028. The use of AI at the edge, especially with analytics based on deep learning algorithms, will form a key element in a range of “smart surveillance” applications. These include object detection and classification as well as the collection of attributes in the form of metadata – all while reducing latency and system bandwidth requirements and enabling real-time data gathering and situational monitoring.

AI and edge computing will continue to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of network video surveillance systems, applying analytics (object, loitering, virtual line and area crossing, detection to name a few) to monitor every type of area or situation. With AI and edge computing enabled by cameras being used across vertical sectors, users can conduct ‘pre-emptive detection’ and rely less on reactive monitoring – increasing safety and efficiency.

2. Vision-based surveillance systems are being integrated with AI

Network video surveillance systems are advancing from being simple monitoring devices to form comprehensive solutions that can be applied in every vertical industry and market sector. The driving force behind this is AI technology integrated with systems at every level, a trend that is expected to see unparalleled growth. Indeed, industry analysts estimate the global AI-based surveillance and security market will reach $4.46 billion as soon as 2023.

The data generated by AI vision solutions using AI cameras as vision sensors creates meaningful business intelligence to help organisations gain a better understanding of their customers and their operations. Thermal imaging and body temperature detection cameras at public space entrances and lobby areas use edge-based AI algorithms to bypass non-human heat sources and reduce the frequency of false alarms. Cloud-based solutions use people-counting algorithms to help store owners evaluate sales or floor design strategies, or heat-mapping to measure and avoid long checkout lines to increase customer satisfaction. Similar applications and benefits can apply to traffic management or smart parking systems, logistics and distribution, or healthcare for critical area monitoring. Businesses can automate their security tactics, with the appropriate response already planned and ready to deploy.



3. The rise of the ‘as a service’ business model

‘Video Surveillance as a Service’, ‘Access Control as a Service’ – these are all terms being heard more commonly across the security industry. But what do they really mean, and what are the benefits of an ‘as a service’ business model?

With the evolution and increasing maturity of cloud-based services, video surveillance manufacturers can now transform into ‘Solution as a Service’ providers. Video surveillance system installers and integrators can now provide solutions to their customers through cloud-based platforms, and then extend this model to every area of their business.

The global market for public cloud application services is set to be a multi-billion-dollar industry in 2022. Companies can realise many benefits by packaging applications, infrastructure and business processes into a combined ‘as a service, or ‘aaS’ offering. They can react quickly to rapidly changing market conditions, go to market faster with new products and services and maximise the benefits of advanced analytics to enhance operations through meaningful insights – all helping to create a unique competitive advantage.

Using these models, organisations can tailor solutions more closely to their needs, instead of relying on off-the-shelf offerings. An aaS approach can deliver scalability and cost-effectiveness, reducing capital expenditure by providing services under an operating expenditure framework, with services provided on a subscription basis.

Applying aaS principles to video surveillance – resulting in so-called ‘VSaaS’ – can allow users to adopt cloud-based recording. This removes the need for on-site servers and allows organisations to rapidly deploy systems without the need for complex and time-consuming network configurations. Cameras and all devices can be centrally monitored and many network and system processes can be automated.

4. There is an increased focus on the responsible and ethical use of technology

As organisations have embraced digitisation, the ability to manage operations remotely and gain better insight through the data that systems generate has delivered greater value. For many businesses, it has been nothing less than transformational.

Yet as more of their operations move online, are managed remotely and rely on the cloud, organisations must put robust cyber security strategies into place to protect the data that is proved so valuable to them. For, according to Interpol, instances of cyber-attacks have increased dramatically during the pandemic, whether through phishing, online scams and malware such as distributed denials of service (DDoS).

As a result, organisations are increasingly aware of their data protection responsibilities under measures such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and are looking for suppliers and partners that not only understand surveillance-related data privacy rules, but can help ensure their data is kept safe at all times.

While it is a US-based initiative, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is still of importance to many European businesses. National security concerns are spreading beyond the US, and governments around Europe are showing clear signs of hardening their stance.

On this basis, manufacturers vying for certain types of contracts, especially in the government sector or related to international trade, will need to enforce compliance across their operations and product lines if they expect to win new business opportunities.

5. The integration of technology is set to continue

Network technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are already widely embraced but they will continue to disrupt the security camera market, enabling new advances in HD video streaming, even on mobile devices. These technologies will expand the potential applications for audio and video analytics and AI in an increasingly connected world. On a broader level, there’s a massive upsurge in widespread digital transformation, with the key technologies driving this change including IoT and network as well as cloud computing, intelligent data and AI.

The IoT is expected to be positively impacted by developments in network technology, especially in terms of bandwidth and latency. Adding advanced network technology to cameras supports remote real-time video surveillance, the expanded use of mobile applications and legacy network management.

Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things (AIoT) can enable an almost unlimited array of potential opportunities, from open and integrated system/platforms to expanded device connectivity.

In short, 2022 will see the continued development of technologies such as AI to provide greater value to users, which in turn will create new business opportunities for installers and integrators. And, as AI is increasingly adopted at the edge – on camera – its benefits will reach a far wider audience and are set to transform the security market.

