IDIS has launched the DirectIP Super Fisheye 5MP Compact camera model DC-Y6513RX. This adds to its Super Fisheye range. The firm says the fisheye cameras are some of its best-selling models, offering dual-side de-warping and Smart UX Controls, allowing for intuitive panning, tracking, and zooming.

The company describes it as a more compact 360 degree camera that can capture high-definition images in all lighting conditions without blind spots. It also gives heat mapping without extra appliances or analytics software.

A broad, high-specification camera, in a compact form, the new fisheye builds on the earlier IDIS Super Fisheye cameras, including the 12MP DC-Y3C14WRX.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe said: “The new Super Fisheye 5MP Compact is a great new choice for wide area surveillance and is already contributing to successful project wins for our integration partners in retail applications, eating-out sectors, education, healthcare and other environments where customers benefit from cost-effective and simple to use analytics.

“Its high performance 360 degree capability means it can replace multiple fixed-lens cameras and provide complete and clear image capture in a variety of lighting conditions. For our integrator partners, IDIS’s value proposition, fast and seamless installations and performance guarantees have the potential to increase margins, while end-users benefit from savings in terms of lower upfront equipment and installation costs, with reduced maintenance expense and video storage burden.”

The product features Smart UX Controls, with intuitive “rubber-band” style control. Operators can use the CTRL button with a combination of left, right, and wheel mouse clicks for investigations. As with other products the built-in IDIS Smart Failover guarantees continued recording in the event of network instability, overload or failure. An Intelligent Codec delivers H.264/H.265 dual codec and bandwidth and storage savings. The heat-mapping feature allows a user to identify hot-spots, dead zones and bottlenecks in retail and eating-out sectors. And event trigger functions include motion detection, active tampering and trip zones.

James Min added: “The IDIS Super Fisheye 5MP Compact camera also scores highly on essential features including, built-in LEDs for IR operation in full darkness (up to 15m); 8 zone privacy masking; true wide dynamic range; ONVIF support; built-in speakers and microphone allowing two-way communications; industry-leading 5-year free warranty. All these factors come together to deliver a lower cost of ownership to our customers.”

IDIS will be among exhibitors at IFSEC International from June 18 to 20 at ExCeL, London. Visit www.idisglobal.com.