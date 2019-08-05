Mark Rainbow has become UK and Export Business Development Manager at 360 Vision Technology, the UK CCTV manufacturer. Mark, pictured, was 25 years with microwave transmission product company Ogier Electronics – in his time covering sales, engineering and specification and establishing an industry reputation for his knowledge of radar technology installations, says 360.

Mark will be working across EMEA and the US. Mark says: “My aim is to build greater market awareness for 360 Vision’s range of innovative and robust radar and camera products – employing my many years of engineering knowledge and radar sales experience to demonstrate the benefits of the company’s product range to integrators, installers and end-users. I’m very much looking forward to demonstrating 360 Vision’s ready-to-go radar solutions, suitable for employment across a wide array of professional security surveillance applications.”

And Mark Rees, 360 Vision’s Managing Director says: “After many years of working on installations together across the globe, we are very pleased to welcome Mark to the 360 Vision team. Mark will be integral in further developing 360 Vision’s presence, developing new markets and supporting existing installations with his unparalleled radar surveillance experience.”

Visit www.360visiontechnology.com.