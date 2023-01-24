New from the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications is the AXIS P1468-XLE explosion-protected bullet camera. The firm calls it the world’s first explosion-protected camera designed for Zone 2, 22 and Class I/II/III Division 2 hazardous places, according to the international standards (ATEX, IECEx, NEC) for controlling explosive atmospheres.

The P1468-XLE uses the ‘Ex e’ protection method, an explosion-protection approach referred to as ‘increased safety’ or ‘non-incendive’. This method means that no arcs and sparks can appear, and that excessive temperatures cannot be reached, during normal operation of electrical equipment, the product developers say. As a result, electrical equipment using ‘Ex e’ protection cannot ignite gas or dust in the potentially combustible surrounds. AXIS P1468-XLE is a robust, impact- and weather-resistant fixed camera which offers images in 4K resolution under any light conditions, through the company’s Lightfinder 2.0, wide dynamic range (WDR), and OptimizedIR. The camera installing is as easy as a standard camera, the makers add.

The P1468-XLE has been designed in line with North American and European directives for equipment intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. By design, the camera is unable to provide enough energy to ignite gas or dust in the atmosphere to cause an explosion, therefore removing the need for any traditional explosion-protected enclosure, the manufacturers add.

The multi-tasking camera has health and safety applications, according to the firm; such as detection of smoke and fire, seeing that personal protective equipment (PPE) is worn and used, and monitoring restricted areas. As for operations, the camera can be used for visual verification of various processes and as part of a data-driven sensory network.

Built on ARTPEC-8 SoC (system on chip), the P1468-XLE includes a deep learning processing unit (DLPU) enabling analytics that run on the edge. For instance, by connecting the camera to the process control system and continuously monitoring a process, you can fine-tune the process in real-time. A user can extract and send metadata for further analysis, which can be used for trend monitoring and predictive maintenance. The product comes with cybersecurity features to help prevent unauthorised access.

In contrast to Zone/Division 1 hazardous locations – where the presence of an explosive atmosphere is likely and a regular occurrence – in Zone/Division 2 hazardous locations, an explosive atmosphere is far less likely, less frequent, and present for much a shorter time. It is still essential however, to eliminate the risk of equipment creating a spark that might create an explosion in these areas. Jesper Olavi, Global Product Manager at Axis, said: “For customers who have wanted to use video surveillance in Zone/Division 2 hazardous locations, the only realistic solution so far has been to use explosion-protected cameras certified for Zone/Division 1 hazardous locations. But these heavy-duty enclosures are over-engineered and unnecessarily expensive for Zone 2/Division 2 hazardous locations. With the launch of AXIS P1468-XLE, customers will have the chance to bring high-quality video surveillance and advanced analytics into locations where they were previously rarely used due to the prohibitive cost.

“AXIS P1468-XLE highlights the benefits of Axis designing and manufacturing our own explosion-protected cameras. In designing every element of the camera, we can ensure the methods employed for explosion protection are based on an individual camera’s requirements, rather that creating a ‘generic’ enclosure designed to fit many cameras. It’s a process that leads to an optimal solution for specific environments and use cases.”

