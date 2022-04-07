LILIN UK are set to release a camera and recorder range, available exclusively through distributors. The E series range will have four camera models and three recorders, as an entry-level solution for residential and commercial installations, the firm says. The E series range will work with all current LILIN products.

All the firm’s products are designed, developed, and made at Taiwan head office- as since the company was set up over 40 years ago. Offered are a range of NDAA compliant products, from cameras to multi-site VMS projects, in 1080P to 4K resolution, including specialist ranges spanning NEMA 4X and Marine Grade stainless steel domes to Edge AI cameras. As for cyber-security, the firm adds it’s partnered with companies including Deloitte to develop a continual testing process.

The E series camera range consists of 5MP IP cameras available in different turret and bullet chassis to suit a range of installats. All models are ONVIF Profile S, G, T compatible, with triple stream capability (Main, Sub, Mobile) and use LILIN’s complicated password protection policy- upon powering up, all devices must have a password of eight characters or more, using upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters. All models feature Privacy Masking (four zones), Wide Dynamic Range, Digital Noise Reduction and Motion Detection.

The fixed lens models (E5R4052A and E5R9152A) feature a wide-angle 3.6mm lens, 30M IR distance and include microphones for audio recording. Varifocal models (E5R4152AX and E5R9252AX) provide a 45m infra-red distance with a 2.8-12mm manually adjustable lens. Both models include a two-way audio path to use with external powered microphones and speakers if required. Supporting bracketry is available for all models.

These SMART H.265 cameras will allow users to double their recording time with no loss of video quality when used with a H.265 recorder, the makers say. Housed in external, IP66 rated quick install chassis, all models offer Micro-SD card recording (up to 256GB) for smaller installations or for back-up storage.

Available in four, eight and 16 channel units, the EVR recorders provide full 4K recording resolution, each unit with a single internal hard drive bay with a capacity of up to 10TB. Housed in a compact black chassis, these recorders also include a PoE (Power over Ethernet) switch for a plug-and-play installation. Capable of configuring the IP addresses of connected cameras automatically, using a PoE recorder can save time and installation costs and cut out the need for more PoE switches, the manufacturer adds.

EVRs are compatible with all current LILIN cameras, allowing clients to upgrade and include specialist cameras with features such as Human and Vehicle Detection or ANPR.

EVR recorders come with P2P licenses included for secure remote connection, as well as LILIN’s free DDNS service that does away with the need to buy a static IP address. A user can connect to the LILINHome mobile app, for multi-channel playback, customisable views and the ability to download recordings to your mobile device.