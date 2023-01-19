The South Korean manufacturer IDIS has launched a range of Edge AI cameras. The developers say the new cameras build on the company’s self-developed IDIS Deep Learning Engine to meet security, safety, and operational needs with AI-powered appliances, servers, and software.

The new 5MP dome (DC-D4537RXA and DC-D4537HRXA) and bullet (DC-T4537HRXA) models come with the power IDIS Deep Learning Engine, for processing at the edge. The new models expand the company’s NDAA-compliant range of high-definition DirectIP cameras offering video surveillance with up to 98 per cent accurate object detection and classification, the makers add.

AI on the edge can deliver detecting objects such as people, faces, and vehicles. AI features include line crossing, intrusion, object, loitering and face detection, suitable the firm says for users of all sizes in a range of vertical markets. These indoor and outdoor-ready models come without any upfront or ongoing license fees, and combine AI with infra-red LED lighting up 40 metres to allow detection of object movement by reducing the noise in low light. The products also feature IDIS Smart Failover; wide dynamic range (WDR); H.265 image compression and IDIS Intelligent Codec; and Power over Ethernet (PoE). A three-axis mechanical design can support plug-and-play installation and connection with IDIS network recorders, and a choice of IDIS Center or IDIS Solution Suite video management software.

The cameras are particularly for customers that want alerts and notifications exactly where they need them most, to target detection at vulnerable perimeters, vehicle access and parking areas, entrances and exits, and sensitive or risk-critical locations, the company adds.

James Min, pictured, Managing Director, IDIS Europe says: “Our deep learning powered cameras increase the productivity of security personnel while making monitoring more proactive, affordable, and efficient. Eliminating the need for operators to monitor multiple camera fees is supporting faster response to incidents, and more certain outcomes, speeding up investigations and adding value to surveillance operations.”

