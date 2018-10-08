Edesix acquired

Vigilant Solutions – an AI and data analytics company – has entered the body worn camera market by acquiring Edesix Ltd, the UK manufacturer of body worn cameras. This acquisition adds body worn camera images via hardware and software and in-car camera to Vigilant’s automated license plate recognition (ALPR), facial recognition, ballistics analysis and gun crime mapping hardware and software.

Shawn Smith, Founder and President of California-based Vigilant Solutions said: “Vigilant Solutions is excited to enter the body worn and in-car camera markets. This acquisition puts Vigilant in the position to offer public safety a full suite of image capture solutions – both in the US and internationally – including the ability to integrate our suite of technologies with in-car cameras. Edesix has a strong global footprint, which includes more than 20,000 body camera deployments across several industries and five continents. This acquisition allows us to continue to build Vigilant’s global brand. In addition, Edesix also enhances Vigilant’s hardware and software engineering capabilities.”

Vigilant says that it’s also expanding its presence beyond its traditional public safety customer base and will serve a broad range of commercial industries. The Edesix management team will stay the same and branding out-with the USA will remain as Edesix.

Body worn camera and in-car camera footage obtained via Vigilant’s hardware, is stored in VideoManager, a video evidence management system. VideoManager is a component of Vigilant’s cloud-based investigative platform, which includes image capture data and analytics for ALPR, facial recognition, ballistics and gun crime mapping.

Richie McBride, CEO of Edesix, said: “The combination of Vigilant’s image analytics solutions and our body worn and in-car camera products is truly exciting. When you consider that our solutions seamlessly integrate into Vigilant’s investigative platform, the global public safety community has some incredibly powerful tools to keep them and their communities safe.”

Visit www.VigilantSolutions.com.