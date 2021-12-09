Dallmeier Device Manager is a tool for configuring and administering Dallmeier video IP systems. It’s a successor to the German video product manufacturer’s PService software. An installer or surveillance system manager can encrypt a range of Dallmeier video systems with TLS certificates and apply other security means.

As the firm says, installers and system administrators know only too well that providing encryption for the connections of a video security system is a complex, time-consuming task. Expert technical skills are required, particularly for large networks and systems. In addition to all device management tasks, the Dallmeier Device Manager (DDM) makes it possible to encrypt a Dallmeier video system with TLS (Transport Layer Security) certificates. Accordingly, system administrators can provide the Dallmeier devices with the necessary certificates from a single central user interface. It is even possible to encrypt access via mobile end devices. In this way, DDM users further increase the protection for their Dallmeier video systems and can meet security requirements, the developers say.

On its homepage, the manufacturer offers a configuration document which explains how to implement TLS encryption in six steps.

Dashboard

The Dallmeier Device Manager features a dashboard which displays the most important data on hardware and security status, licensing arrangements and the software version. To make this device data available, the software automatically scans the entire video network TCP/UDP for Dallmeier single sensor cameras, multi-focal sensor cameras and recorders. A scan for ONVIF-compatible devices is also possible. The DDM can also be used to change many settings and the IP addresses of the connected Dallmeier devices, open configuration dialogs directly, and to create wide-ranging reports for optimisation and maintenance.

For system security, when running the software for the first time, system operators are instructed to assign strong passwords for access to devices. Besides, the system informs the user about software updates and software maintenance licences that are due to expire. Devices with the same software version can be updated together in a single step via the DDM.

Full system continuity

As soon as the connected devices have been stored in the DDM, they can be transferred to the Dallmeier Video Management Software SeMSy Compact, with the corresponding configuration files using the multiple selection and drag-and-drop functions. The cameras are ready for use after this operation, as there is no need to log onto the VMS (video management software) again.