Dallmeier office in Vienna

The German video firm Dallmeier enterprise has opened a branch in Brunn am Gebirge, a suburb of the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Many businesses and organisations in industry, finance, as well as government authorities have already been relying on the patented systems from the video technology product firm for over three decades now. With its branch office in Vienna, Dallmeier is bringing its services closer to its Austrian customers and partners, the Regensburg-based firm says.

The company stresses that it offers resources for the entire project cycle: consulting via the 3D planning service, with which customers and partners can define all the details of their intended system with the aid of a “digital twin” even before the project starts, through the Factory Acceptance Test, which tests the whole system before it is delivered, and to support during operation. The office in Vienna will also service Switzerland and the bordering countries of Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro.

Christian Linthaler, Head of Sales Austria & Switzerland, said: “Besides our patented Panomera multifocal sensor cameras [pictured], with which customers can meet their objectives with considerably fewer systems, thereby saving significantly on infrastructure and operating costs, the HEMISPHERE open software platform offers our users a particular additional benefit. Thanks to their modular design, the video security solutions can be tailored precisely to the individual application in each case.”

“With our new branch office just outside of Vienna, we guarantee that customers and installers also have the highest level of expertise at their disposal when implementing more complex environments – with support designed specifically to address their situation and wishes.”“