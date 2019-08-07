Dahua Irish distributor

KD Electronics, a Cork-based distributor of CCTV, access control, intruder alarm, TV and networking products for the security, TV and networking sectors, has become a distributor for video, smart IoT and security company Dahua’s products.

Sean Kennedy, Director of KD Electronics said: “We are proud to announce this partnership with Dahua and expand our product range in the security and networking sector. This will give our customers the latest cutting-edge technology in the security sector provided by Dahua’s massive suite of products, combined with our own and Dahua’s expertise in technical customer support. All of which we believe will make Dahua an excellent choice for security installers.”

KD Electronics will offer Dahua customers pre- and post-sales technical support, provided by the company’s technical support team in security, AV and networking.

Lilia Zhang, General Manager of Dahua UK, said: “Dahua places great value on the Irish market and intends to invest more with our new partners. One example will be to run more installer training sessions here. I have every confidence that, together with KD’s high level of expertise, we will be able to better serve the market.”