Dahua Technology UK limited report that Weststone Ltd, with the tradename of COP UK have ceased to be an authorised distributor of Dahua Technology in the UK from November 9, 2020. For after-sale services on any under warranty products purchased from COP, customers are asked to contact their local COP representative.

To ensure customers of Dahua UK continue to receive support, the product manufacturer has set up a sales support line 01628 882210 to answer any questions of installation partners. Dahua is running its 2020 partner day online, on December 1. Visit https://www.dahuasecurity.com/partnerDay/Partner-Day-2020. Among firms taking part are Eagle Eye Networks (cloud video storage), Ajax Systems (wireless alarms), Digifort and Webeye.

COP UK meanwhile are distributors for Provision-ISR, the Israeli manufacturer. The distributor says that its HD cameras allow the installer to select the output and they are matched with any recorder machine available in the market: TVI, CVI, AHD and analogue. The IP cameras are ONVIF compatible making them suitable for use with any video management software (VMS) or NVR (network recorder) that supports the ONVIF inter-operability standard. Visit https://www.cop-eu.com/provision.

About Provision-ISR

The firm was among exhibitors at IFSEC 2019 in London. Visit https://provision-isr.com/.