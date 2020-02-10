Hikvision UK reports that it has received Cyber Essentials Plus re-certification. The Cyber Essentials scheme is operated by the UK’s official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and endorsed by the UK government.

Cyber Essentials provides a baseline security standard for UK businesses to follow, to see that they are protected against the majority of cyber attacks. Cyber Essentials Plus compliance is verified by an independent third-party certification body. To achieve Cyber Essentials certification, an organisation must show:

• Appropriate usage of firewalls and internet gateways to secure connectivity to the internet

• Secure configuration of devices and software in use throughout the organisation

• Strong control of access to data and services

• Suitable protection against viruses and malware; and

• Effective patch management to keep all devices and software up to date.

Hikvision UK & Ireland sales director Gary Harmer, pictured last year at a company roadshow, said: “We are extremely pleased that our commitment to ensuring the security of our internal systems has been recognised and verified by independent experts. We continue to place the highest priority on protecting both ourselves and our partners against the threat of cyber-attack.”

About Cyber Essentials

The scheme was developed by the National Cyber Security Centre with industry partners, including the Information Security Forum (ISF), the Information Assurance for Small and Medium Enterprises Consortium (IASME) and the British Standards Institution (BSI). Visit https://www.cyberessentials.ncsc.gov.uk/.