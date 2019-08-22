IDIS seeks to highlight the more caring side of surveillance technology as it launches an initiative to support a deserving charity or community group with the donation of a video system. As the Korean manufacturer says, in the public imagination video footage is all too often associated with the darker side of human nature and criminality.

But video surveillance can equally reveal the more selfless and caring things that ordinary people do, points out IDIS in a new video, titled Create a Better World – simple acts of kindness from returning dropped wallets to making room for strangers in crowded lifts.

To show support for the company’s plan to donate a complete system to a deserving cause – and potentially win a European mini-break for two people – Continental and UK security installers, systems integrators, end-users and industry people can add a comment and like the campaign on the IDIS Facebook page. The closing date is September 30, and the chosen community organisation will be announced by October 14, with the winner of the holiday.

James Min, Managing Director of IDIS Europe says: “IDIS has a long tradition of supporting social welfare and community development projects and we actively encourage employees in philanthropic activities near our facilities. With our Create A Better World initiative we are looking to support projects that positively impact local communities by helping them with our expertise and technology.”

The initiative follows a similar programme in the US, which saw IDIS America donate new video tech to the Salvation Army of North Texas. Go to www.idisglobal.com.