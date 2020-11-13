The new Wisenet TNV-8010C 5-megapixel corner mount camera has been built to make it impossible for a ligature to be tied around it, as well as hard for someone to rip it off a wall.

Although mainly intended for police station, and prison and mental health institution use, for preventing inmates and patients from self-harming within secure rooms, the vandal-resistant and water-proof TNV-8010C also offers a solution for other applications, the makers say, such as the monitoring of activity at ATMs and within lifts.

With a wide field of view and a minus 7 to plus 7 degree tilt range, the camera features ‘Hallway View’ which enables the camera to capture 5-megapixel images in a 3:4 aspect ratio and 2-megapixel in a 9:16 aspect ratio. It means users can monitor tall and narrow spaces, such as corridors.

As a true day/night camera which is able to capture colour images when the ambient light level is as low as 0.1lux, the TNV-8010C comes with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) that performs at up to 120dB to produce images in scenes that simultaneously contain very bright and very dark areas.

The product also features optional brushed stainless steel cover; bi-directional audio support; alarm input/output (I/O); and Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) that includes defocus detection, directional detection, motion detection, enter/exit, virtual line and audio detection, besides tampering detection which will generate an alert if someone attacks the camera.

The product supports WiseStream II complementary compression, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75 per cent it is claimed compared to H.264 compression when WiseStream II is combined with H.265. Thanks to a Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slot, up to 128GB of video or data can be stored on the camera should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which potentially might have been lost, can therefore be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) whch negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera. It has magnet points, which lock the camera’s module into its anti-ligature cover, for installation.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “As is the case with our previously introduced 3-megapixel TNV-7010RC corner mount camera which has built-in IR illumination, considerable thought has gone into the design of the TNV-8010C.

“In addition to preventing a ligature being tied around it, the TNV-7010RC’s is also considerably smaller than its predecessor. As such, it will fit neatly into a corner of a room or lift and offer a more attractive option to installing a dome camera in the same location.”

