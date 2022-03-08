The new 2MP compact 12x zoom PTZ dome from IDIS is the smallest in its class, the manufacturer reports. The same size and appearance as a typical fixed mini dome, the DC-S6261X-A delivers images even in challenging change and dappled light, according to the firm. The product is for real-time monitoring and recording in indoor applications, from retail, hotels, and commercial offices to healthcare and logistics – settings where wide-area, uninterrupted surveillance is critical.

The compact PTZ dome allows for fast installation, the makers add. Engineers do not need to remove the camera bubble, avoiding the risk of dust ingress and image quality compromise. The camera can be attached to a choice of mounts with a light-touch push and click technique. A triple safety wire support structure means safe installation and maintenance, while ensuring the camera remains fixed to deliver continuous, stable coverage in the event of tremors or when exposed to local impacts.

The 12x zoom DC-S6261X-A offers PTZ, with a smooth pan and tilt mechanism that allows 360-degree panning and seamless tracking with a 180-degree tilt range. Delivering images over 50 metres this compact camera lets operators identify objects and recognise faces to detect and identify persons of interest and suspicious or fraudulent behaviour. To monitor facilities, operators can configure up to 256 pre-sets to scan areas of interest or schedule tours to automatically move between a series of positions at pre-determined speeds and durations.

The PTZ dome features true WDR (wide dynamic range) with an auto iris, motion detection, tampering, trip zones, alarm input and output and IDIS electronic image stabilisation (EIS), reducing the effects of vibration and shaking. As for operating, you use IDIS Smart UX Controls from centralised or client software as well as IDIS mobile apps. These controls allow operators to follow moving objects, panning images at different speeds and in different directions; without lifting a finger, including Area Zoom for switching between tracking and wide-area monitoring. IDIS Quick Control functions also give operator the option to use keyboard CTRL button and mouse combination for all key monitoring tasks. The DC-S6261X-A joins IDIS’s range of Korean-made NDAA-compliant cameras and NVRs.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, said: “Easy to install, use and maintain this compact and low-profile PTZ provides exceptional value and delivers on the IDIS promise of an exceptional user experience and a low total cost of ownership. It’s light, compact, and comes loaded with features to ensure wide-area and high-definition image capture, making it the perfect choice for indoor spaces where reliable monitoring and recording are critical.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.