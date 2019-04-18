Panasonic has added to the i-Pro Extreme series with six new compact models which feature infra-red (IR) illumination, to provide colour footage by day and night.

The makers say this makes the range suited to high end surveillance applications. The inbuilt colour night vision improves the user’s ability to distinguish between shades of clothing and cars in extreme low light environments (minimum luminance required is 0.03 lux). Infrared LEDs aid visibility in zero lux settings, for identifying people and their movements in monochrome, the company adds.

The products offer a wide angle lens with a 109 degrees horizontal and 73 degrees vertical field of view. A ‘corridor mode’ means installers will be able to provide a 90 degrees by 270 degrees field of view to monitor locations that stretch in to the distance, such as corridors and retail aisles. The cameras are suited it’s claimed to discreet uses such as in small retail stores, on cash machines or in elevators.

As with the previous models, the six new cameras come with iA (Intelligent Auto) which automatically shoots the optimum footage regardless of the site conditions. The cameras have microphones, which enables audio recording, even outdoors.

Gerard Figols, European Category Manager at Panasonic said: “One of the key steps to mitigating risks in surveillance is ensuring visibility whatever the conditions. When we combine the infrared and colour night vision technology alongside Intelligent Auto we are arming businesses with the peace of mind that their property is being secured round the clock.”

The range includes indoor and outdoor versions in both 1080p and 720p, besides two models which conform to in-vehicle standards, suitable the manufacturer adds for use inside trains and buses. Visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/security-solutions/security-cctv-technology-ipro-extreme.