New from Hikvision is its Pro Series with 4K as well as ColorVu and AcuSense technology for 24/7 images. As the manufacturer says, cameras with infrared lighting only provide black and white images for night monitoring. As a result, people, vehicles, or other important objects can be blurry and blend into the background, which can make monitoring difficult. Hikvision says its 4K ColorVu technology resolves this, enabling cameras to produce sharper, colour videos in low light.

Frank Zhang, President of International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision said: “Since 2018 when we introduced the first generation of Pro Series cameras with ColorVu technology to the market, they have been one of our best selling products. The demand for low-light cameras continues to increase in the security industry, and we’re glad to see that our new 4K ColorVu technology can bring even more vivid imaging experience to our customers.”

The newly released cameras with ColorVu offer options in the Turbo HD and Network product ranges. Hikvision has now included 4K ColorVu technology in its product range, which brings colour imaging to day and night, the makers say. 4K ColorVu technology can be applied across stadiums, airports and ports, and car parks, where security monitoring requires high-resolution images. Hikvision has added varifocal cameras (the DF8T-Z series) to the new Turbo HD Analogue models with ColorVu to create 24/7 colour imaging in all focal lengths. With 2.8 – 12 mm motorized lenses, ColorVu varifocal allow users to zoom in on images at night.

The newly released ColorVu lenses have kept the F1.0 super-aperture design, allowing four times more light to enter the lens than conventional cameras (that have F2.0). Focusing high definition cameras with large F1.0 apertures requires strict and accurate manufacturing, the company points out. Hikvision has applied its Active Alignment (AA) Technology to ColorVu to bring the adjustment accuracy to within 4 pixels; put another way, even smaller than 1/30 hair diameter.

Meanwhile, with optimised sensors, night time colour imaging of ColorVu cameras renders much more brightly than conventional cameras, it is claimed. A new 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) algorithm helps the cameras record additional remote details and deliver sharper images. Cameras with ColorVu come with a soft and warm supplemental light that illuminates to guarantee color imaging even in zero-light environments.

Typically security camera users only need to focus on alarms triggered by humans and vehicles, especially at night. These newly released cameras with ColorVu can integrate Hikvision’s AcuSense to help users focus only on events that matter to security. Through deep learning algorithms, the cameras can distinguish people and vehicles from other moving objects such as rain, leaves and animals. Alarms will only be triggered when the pre-set intrusion type takes place. Then, video clips are sorted by human and vehicle categories, and object classification can improve search efficiency.

