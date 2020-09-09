360 Vision Technology, the UK manufacturer of rugged PTZ and thermal imaging cameras, has appointed Ian Ferguson as Business Development Representative for Europe.

Ian joins the firm with over 13 years of security industry experience across the EMEA region, gained from business development roles at detector manufacturer OPTEX, the life safety product company Xtralis and most recently Future Fibre Technologies (FFT). Ian’s speciality is perimeter security for Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), borders and airports, which 360 says matches its markets for its industrial PTZ, thermal and radar product ranges.

Ian, pictured, says: “I am extremely excited to be back working with a traditional and highly reputable great British manufacturer, where customer focus and support, innovation and team collaboration are firmly at the heart of the business. I have already had a really enthusiastic response from many of my contacts with respect to the 360 Vision product portfolio, and I can’t wait to explore and capitalise on the huge potential to grow the 360 Vision brand throughout the European region.”

Sara Fisher, 360 Vision’s Sales Director said: “It’s fantastic to have someone on-board with Ian’s wealth of industry experience in this key international role. Ian has an outstanding track-record of driving international business growth in his previous roles, and I cannot wait to see the contribution and impact he makes in the coming months. He really is a wonderful addition to the 360 Vision team. This significant recruitment marks the next stage of our international growth strategy, with more exciting appointments to come in the next few months. We really are ‘thinking big’ with our global expansion plans. Watch this space for the next update!”

Visit https://www.360visiontechnology.com.