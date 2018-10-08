Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > CCTV > Body-worn camera market report

CCTV

Body-worn camera market report

08th October 2018

Growth in police body-worn cameras will fuel the digital evidence-management market, says Josh Woodhouse, principal analyst, video surveillance, at the market research firm IHS Markit.

The global installed base for law enforcement and police body-worn cameras is forecast to increase by nearly 30 percent in 2018, exceeding 1.5 million body-worn cameras in use worldwide.

With a greater number of body-worn cameras in use, and an associated increase in potential evidence collection, the capabilities of underlying digital evidence-management systems are becoming an increasingly critical factor in the ability of law enforcement to effectively manage and interpret huge repositories of digital evidence.

IHS Markit describes digital evidence-management software as software used to manage multimedia digital evidence. At the entry level, this software must be able to manage the storage of video captured through a body-worn camera or an in-car video surveillance system, however, the initial ingest of media from the recording device does not need to be within the digital evidence-management software. The software can act as a platform to connect existing repositories and device configuration applications. Digital evidence software can be bundled with body-worn cameras or in-car systems or sold separately.

The market for digital evidence-management software has evolved rapidly, since federal funding programs in the United States for law enforcement body-worn cameras were announced in 2014. This funding and subsequent initiatives stimulated and accelerated increases in shipments of body-worn cameras in the United States and globally, setting the current trajectory toward increasingly sophisticated digital evidence-management solutions.

(Pictured; the Edesix VT-100 camera)

For more, see the “Body Worn Cameras & Digital Evidence Management Report” from IHS Markit.


Tags

Related News

CCTV

Paul Hucker, Redvision interview

09th February 2015

Redvision was established in 2008 as a specialist, CCTV PTZ and dome camera read more

CCTV

IP speed dome

11th June 2014

New from Grundig is its 30x optical zoom IP speed dome. Grundig’s 1080p IP speed read more

CCTV

Speed domes

25th February 2013

RIVA´s Full HD Speed Dome IP camera is for indoor and outdoor applications, say read more