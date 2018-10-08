Growth in police body-worn cameras will fuel the digital evidence-management market, says Josh Woodhouse, principal analyst, video surveillance, at the market research firm IHS Markit.

The global installed base for law enforcement and police body-worn cameras is forecast to increase by nearly 30 percent in 2018, exceeding 1.5 million body-worn cameras in use worldwide.

With a greater number of body-worn cameras in use, and an associated increase in potential evidence collection, the capabilities of underlying digital evidence-management systems are becoming an increasingly critical factor in the ability of law enforcement to effectively manage and interpret huge repositories of digital evidence.

IHS Markit describes digital evidence-management software as software used to manage multimedia digital evidence. At the entry level, this software must be able to manage the storage of video captured through a body-worn camera or an in-car video surveillance system, however, the initial ingest of media from the recording device does not need to be within the digital evidence-management software. The software can act as a platform to connect existing repositories and device configuration applications. Digital evidence software can be bundled with body-worn cameras or in-car systems or sold separately.

The market for digital evidence-management software has evolved rapidly, since federal funding programs in the United States for law enforcement body-worn cameras were announced in 2014. This funding and subsequent initiatives stimulated and accelerated increases in shipments of body-worn cameras in the United States and globally, setting the current trajectory toward increasingly sophisticated digital evidence-management solutions.

(Pictured; the Edesix VT-100 camera)

For more, see the “Body Worn Cameras & Digital Evidence Management Report” from IHS Markit.