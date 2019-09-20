Audax partners Facit

Facit Data Systems is delighted to welcome Audax as a specialist partner. Audax added Facit Identity Cloak to provide extended compliance support to its blue light, emergency services and bodycam customers.

Audax cameras meet British Standard 8593: 2017 and help organisations to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Audex cameras are securely encrypted with AES 256 Technology and are compliant for ‘evidential purposes’.

Audax has added Facit Identity Cloak to its portfolio as, under GDPR (Chapter 3, Articles 13, 14 and 15) any person whose image is recorded on CCTV has a right to be supplied with a copy of their personal data from the footage. However, the identity of any other individuals who feature in any part of that footage must be protected when the recording is shared with a third party.

Identity Cloak redaction provides privacy protection. Audax says it invests in technologies that automate privacy protection to help organisations with regulatory compliance, painlessly and efficiently. Identity Cloak transforms high-risk data to a low-risk category and allows operators to see what is happening in video footage without violating anyone’s privacy.