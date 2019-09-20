Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > CCTV > Audax partners Facit

CCTV

Audax partners Facit

20th September 2019

Facit Data Systems is delighted to welcome Audax as a specialist partner. Audax added Facit Identity Cloak to provide extended compliance support to its blue light, emergency services and bodycam customers.

Audax cameras meet British Standard 8593: 2017 and help organisations to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Audex cameras are securely encrypted with AES 256 Technology and are compliant for ‘evidential purposes’.

Audax has added Facit Identity Cloak to its portfolio as, under GDPR (Chapter 3, Articles 13, 14 and 15) any person whose image is recorded on CCTV has a right to be supplied with a copy of their personal data from the footage. However, the identity of any other individuals who feature in any part of that footage must be protected when the recording is shared with a third party.

Identity Cloak redaction provides privacy protection. Audax says it invests in technologies that automate privacy protection to help organisations with regulatory compliance, painlessly and efficiently. Identity Cloak transforms high-risk data to a low-risk category and allows operators to see what is happening in video footage without violating anyone’s privacy.


Tags

Related News

CCTV

HD camera family

25th July 2014

Bosch Security Systems now offers the MIC family of ruggedised pan-tilt-zoom read more

CCTV

IP and analogue ranges

19th July 2018

Newly launching into the UK market is Burg-Wächter’s range of remote access read more

CCTV

Software add

20th May 2013

IDIS announced, during IFSEC, that it will bundle IDIS Center video management read more