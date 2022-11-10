Anti-ligature camera

The TNV-7011RC, pictured, a compact and anti-ligature corner mount camera, is new from Hanwha Techwin. The product offers a wide field-of-view (FOV) up to 3MP resolution and 30fps (frames per second). It’s the latest addition to the Wisenet T range.

The TNV-7011RC offers the developers say a compact and aesthetically attractive design that fits into room corners and lifts, and it is built to make it impossible for ligatures to be tied around it or for it to be easily ripped off a wall. The camera comes with ‘hallway view’ to enable operators to monitor tall and narrow spaces such as corridors. The product features infra-red lighting – Dark IR 940nm of up to 10 metres, to help with monitoring very dark areas.

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) in the Wisenet T series cameras captures four frames at different exposure levels to create a combined, image even in places with strong backlight.

A range of in-built Intelligent Video Analytics support operators to detect types of incidents including tampering, motion detection, loitering, sound detection, virtual line, and enter/exit. The analytics also detects focus and defocus, for images to be relayed consistently to operators.

WiseStream II compression, when used with the H.265 codec, enables storage and bandwidth savings of up to 75 per cent it is claimed when compared to the use of H.264 video compression alone. It also dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression according to movement in the image.

