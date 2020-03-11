Font Size: A A A

11th March 2020

Redvision is still making analogue X-Series PTZ dome cameras, the UK manufacturer says. The camera now uses Sony’s 2MP, Starvis sensor, the CCTV camera firm adds.

Will Hucker, General Manager of Redvision, said: “Installers will be pleased to know that our analogue X-Series cameras are still in production and available to order. However, we have phased in the Sony Starvis camera block to deliver even better performance. Its low-light capability is now an exceptional, 0.0015 Lux at night and its Infra-Red illumination distance is 150m, or 120m using white light.

“The X-Series camera can be configured as a dome or PTZ using a removable cover. The camera has an optically correct, flat window to protect the camera block and has an optional, silicone, long-life wiper to remove rain and dirt. This ensures optimal visibility outside, all year round, come rain or shine!”

The RVX30 series has 100 programmable pre-sets, eight tours, 24 programmable privacy zones and multiple alarm options. Advanced pre-set and tour technologies ensure the camera reaches pre-set positions correctly focused, with ideal light settings, following an alarm or during a tour, the makers say.

The RVX30 has an operating temperature range of minus 25 degrees C to plus 60 degrees C. Mount options include pedestal, swan, wall and pendant, to suit applications. The cameras are anodised before being finished in light grey or black powder-coat paint (pictured) for toughness. They can also be ordered in any matt or gloss RAL colour as a cost-option.

The X-Series is in use in many applications, the manufacturer adds, including public space, local authority, hazardous, marine, defence, high security, town centre and rapid deployment systems.

Visit redvisioncctv.com.


